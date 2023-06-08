Helen Marie Oberkirsch, 93
Longtime area resident Helen Oberkirsch was born to Eternal Life on Friday June 2, 2023 at the age of 93.
Helen was born and raised in Milwaukee. She was born on January 20, 1930, the daughter of Michael and Doris (nee Borchert) Mondloch. She attended St. Elizabeth Grade School and graduated from Messmer High School, class of in 1948. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Carl Oberkirsch on October 1, 1949 at St. Elizabeth Church in Milwaukee.
Helen worked at Allen Bradley for many years and also worked at the Shopko store in Grafton and Witte's Vegetable Farm well into her 80's. Survivors include her children Karen (Richard) Mier and Michael (Patricia) Oberkirsch; grandchildren Victoria (Paul) Pierron, Timothy (Erica) Mier, Christine (Daniel) Curran, William and Thomas Oberkirsch; great-grandchildren Molly and Kyle Pierron, Emily Mier and David Curran; sisters Jeanne (the late James) Heger and Margie (Robert) Fisher; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Werner (the late Bernadette) Schurman and Br. Robert Schurman O.S.A.. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM on Friday June 9, 2023 at St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024.
Interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington. Memorials to St. Joseph Parish appreciated. Visitation Friday June 9, 2023 at the Church from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
The Eernisse Funeral Home- Michael Schramka Associate, in Cedarburg is assisting the family.