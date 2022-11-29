Helen Mary (Dunlap) Myers, 102
Helen Mary (Dunlap) Myers of Cedarburg and most recently, Mequon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 12, 1920, the daughter of Robert and Annie (Kindt) Dunlap. Helen and George Myers (1919-1998) were married on July 27, 1940 and together they had three children.
Helen loved to spread joy. She lived by the words, ‘Love is reflected in love’. She reflected her love to countess people and wished that in her passing, we find ways to remember her joyously. She made friends everywhere and was dedicated to remaining connected. Among her belongings were neatly organized correspondence from countless people, beginning as early as the 1940’s and continuing across the decades.
Throughout her life, Helen worked as secretary and bookkeeper following George during his service years (1941-1943), and later as he moved for his sales career to Philadelphia (1938-1960 & 1965-1970), Dallas, TX (1960-1963), Tulsa, OK (1963-1965) and lastly to Cedarburg, WI (1970-2022).
Beyond her employment, Helen dedicated substantial commitment to volunteerism. Early on, she served as a Girl Scout leader, sponsored AFS students and was active in PTO. She was a supporter of the Pearl Buck Foundation and maintained a correspondence with Ms. Buck and later her children.
After moving to Cedarburg in 1970, Helen became active with the Friends of Milwaukee Ballet where she shared many stories about helping with costumes, dressing the dancers, and serving on the Board. In 1971, she and George helped form the Firehouse Fine Arts Association which is now the Cedarburg Cultural Center. She served on the Board as well as secretary and bookkeeper. She was active in People to People International, serving as secretary, sponsoring exchanges and traveling with George.
She devoted countless hours well into her 90’s to her favorite organizations; Cedarburg Woman’s Club and PEO Chapter BV, Mequon. She served on many committees and took pride in her involvement, friendships and contributions. For many years, she organized the Helen Mears Art contest for aspiring middle schoolers. She was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist.
Helen was an amateur artist who loved making whimsical personalized birthday cards, sculpture, jewelry and watercolor. Helen and George tried their hand at acting in Cedarburg Cultural Center productions (1992-93). She was a killer bridge player and would modestly report that she typically won.
Helen lived independently, served on several committees, and held leadership positions until 100 yrs when she moved into Terova Senior Living in Mequon in June, 2021.
Those left to cherish Helen’s memory are her many friends and her children, Rocky (Tina) Myers; Janis (Tom) Morgan; Mike Myers, eight grandchildren; Courtney (Justin McBride) Morgan, Rusty (Erin) Morgan, Brianna (Tom Bednar) Morgan, Jason Morgan, Matthew (Holly) Myers, Tyler Myers, Liam Myers and two great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, sisters Ethel (Dunlap) Rupert, Lillian (Dunlap) Russell, and brother Robert Dunlap.
A Memorial Service for Helen will be held at 2:30PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012 with a life celebration to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice. Helen asks that you do something kind for someone in need.
Special thank you to PEO Chapter BV for refreshments for the life celebration and to the outpouring of love from countless people whose lives Helen has touched.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.