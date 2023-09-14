Henry John Brissman
Henry John Brissman was born on November 30th, 2019. He himself was a rainbow baby; a blessing born after previous heartache. He was the final piece to the Brissman family.
He came home to all the spoils of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends who loved him so so much.
He was brought up in a house full of cloth diapers, bird watching, Uno games, dogs, impromptu fashion shows, Mickey Mouse, weekend morning pancakes, Little Sleepies pjs, family trips to the lake, and endless games of make-believe.
He attended Morning Star Montessori school starting at 1 and a half years old where he learned all about the world and how to become independent.
On August 22nd, his heart stopped after complications from a common pediatric infection. EMS restarted his heart, and he spent over two weeks at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Unfortunately, he suffered an irreversible anoxic brain injury from the events. He got to spend his final moments comfortable at home, surrounded by the people who loved him most.
On September 11th, 2023, he found peace.
He was proceeded in death by his Oma, Michele Nowicki. He is survived by his sister, Clara; his loving parents, Kalika and Paul Brissman; his grandparents Daniel Nowicki, and Vera and John Brissman; and his great-grandparents, Irene Clausen and Jane Nowicki.
Henry's laughter, love, and easy smile will forever live in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, 1:00 PM
at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to either pre-sign the register book or to send online condolences to the Brissman Family.