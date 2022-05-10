Irene Agatha Bauer, 84
Irene Agatha Bauer, age 84 years. Welcomed into the world on February 15, 1938, and born to Eternal Life on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Irene grew up in a small town, in Germany, as one of ten children with her proud parents, Edmund and Anna Ullrich. She was a tough girl, and her athletic prowess rivaled her male counterparts while going to school. She spent the first 19 years in Germany before meeting the love of her life, Robert Bauer, and moving to the United States to raise her own family. She has grown ever sweeter and kinder over time and is survived by her children: Raymond (Lori) Bauer, Elizabeth (Thomas) Wilhelm, Milissa Blackburn, and Diane Bauer; grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew) Zrinsky, Brian, Heidi, and Rachel Bauer, Anthony, and Dana Wilhelm, Christie (Harry) Marquardt, and Chaise Blackburn, and great-grandchildren, Lailah and Brielle.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 5:00 PM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd.), Cedarburg. Interment church cemetery. In state on Wednesday, at the church, 4:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Bauer Family.