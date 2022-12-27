Irene Clara Austin, 86
Irene Clara Austin, nee Wittenberg, 86, of Hinkley, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022. Irene was born on March 20, 1936, to Irene E. and Carl T. Wittenberg of Cedarburg. She attended Cedarburg High School and later, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Irene married Arthur Austin, and together they had a son, Brian. Irene and Arthur, who was a Professor Emeritus at the Case Western University School of Law, met in New York City and were married in Cedarburg at the Advent Lutheran Church. Irene enjoyed travel and sports, from synchronized swimming in her college years, tennis, golf, and tai-chi. As a lifelong lover of dogs, having added St. Bernards, Great Pyrenees, and others to her family, she was also a generous supporter of the ASPCA. Irene was an avid reader and loved antiquing.
As a fourth-generation Wittenberg, she always returned to her hometown of Cedarburg, attending Golden Bulldog class reunions, and visiting with good friends and family. Irene was someone who put others before herself, devotedly caring for those she loved and cherished. She lived her life’s calling fully as a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, and son, Brian. She is survived by her brother, Carl Philip Wittenberg (Col. Ret.) and his wife, Dorothy, of Grafton, and her niece, Barbara Wittenberg-Hasenauer with her husband, Matthias, of Cedarburg, and their daughter, Joanna.