Irene M. Kiehnau, 89
Irene Kiehnau of Grafton peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Anita’s Gardens in Grafton where she had been a resident. She was 89 years old.
Irene was born in Chicago, IL, on November 8, 1933, daughter of George and Rose (nee Wollner) Perry. At a young age, Irene moved with her parents to Saukville. She attended local schools, graduating at the top of her class from Port Washington High School.
On April 11, 1953, she married Arthur Kiehnau at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saukville. The couple made their home in Cedarburg to raise their family. Irene and Art also operated the Cedarburg Nursery for over 14 years. She also worked at the News Graphic in the printing department for a number of years.
Irene was a very gifted homemaker, and she enjoyed sewing, painting, crafting and playing cards. After retirement, Irene and Art spent many years in Bonita Springs, FL, where she enjoyed socializing with friends. She was a consummate Mickey Mouse fan and traveled with Art to Disney World 24 times including the opening ceremonies in 1972.
She was a very kind and gracious person and always had a smile on her face.
Irene is survived by her husband, Arthur; her four children: Christine (Craig) Nelson, Debra (Dana) Schilz, Steven (Susan) Kiehnau, and Laura (Mike) Petrowsky. She is further survived by her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rose Perry, and her lifelong friend Dolores (Robert) Schmitz.
In accordance with Irene’s wishes, private services will be held.
