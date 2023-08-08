Irene R. Brabender, 93
Irene R. Brabender of Grafton peacefully passed away on August 5th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 93. She was born on August 18th, 1929, to her late parents William Brabender and Hilda Brabender (nee Maronde) in Port Washington. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1947.
Irene lived a long, full life. She made it her mission to have a significant presence in the lives of her nieces, nephews, and greats, providing many memorable experiences that they will continue to cherish. Irene was a hard worker and was recognized for her 30 years of commitment to Tecumseh Power Products as a Graphic Design Technician. Upon her
retirement, Irene volunteered countless hours at Family Sharing and Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee. She will be remembered by family and friends for her positive attitude, sense of humor, toughness, and her love of a glass of wine.
Irene is survived by a multitude of loving family members, including her brother Ronald Brabender, nieces Cheryl Mader, Lori (Tom) Snider, Gail (Roger) Thiel, and Debbie (Steve) Kline. She is further survived by great-nieces and great-nephews: Chris (Heather) Mader, Andrea (Andrew) Zahurance, Jack and Sam Snider, Grant and Trent Thiel, Erin and Andrew Kline, great-great-nieces Alexandria Mader and Evonne Mader, and additional family and friends, especially those living at Providence Place where she spent her later years. Irene was preceded in death by her parents William and Hilda Brabender (nee Maronde), sister Violet Wittig (nee Brabender), brother-in-law Edwin Wittig, sister-in-law Carol Brabender (nee Ihde), and nephew Jerry Wittig.
A memorial service will be held for Irene on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Visitation will start at 10:00 am until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Aurora Hospital in Grafton for their compassionate care and kindness, and Pastor Vicki for her spiritual guidance.