Irina Sulim, 50
Irina Sulim passed away December 29, 2022, at the age of 50. She was the beloved daughter of Boris Baskin and Roza Baskina. She was loving mother of Igor (Sonya), Adam, and Adrian; proud grandmother of Liam and Maxwell. She will be further missed by her dog, Daisy, and father of her children, Igor.
Irina was a phenomenal nurse, mother, and daughter. She loved life and adventure, was never boring and always full of surprises. She was the definition of stubborn but was always thinking outside the box. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, January 3rd from 10-11 a.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Time of Sharing to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
