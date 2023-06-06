Irvin A. Brandt, 83
Irvin (Irv) A. Brandt, 83, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully with his family at his side and was welcomed home by his heavenly Father on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Irv was born in the Town of Cedarburg on February 13, 1940 to Walter and Rose (nee Flok) Brandt. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and was a life-long member there. Irv graduated from Cedarburg High School with the class of 1958 and was united in marriage to the love of his life Arlene (nee Merzdorf) on April 25, 1964 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fredonia. God gifted their marriage with four children, Christa, Irv Jr., Bob and Cindy. Irv was devoted to his children and loved them deeply. He was also blessed with six amazing grandchildren and was so very proud of each of them and their accomplishments. He enjoyed attending their school, sports and life events. Irv was not only a devoted husband, father and grandfather, but also a loving brother who helped keep his family together after the untimely deaths of his parents. His memory will be cherished and will remain in the hearts of his family forever.
Irv was a carpenter by trade doing both residential and commercial construction for over 35 years and was an honorary member of Carpenters Local 2283. Irv also served on the Church Council at Immanuel, the Ozaukee County Ag. Society Fair Board, was a past member and officer of the Monticello Snowmobile Club and a former woodworking, poultry and general leader of Deckers Corners 4-H Club. He and Arlene volunteered as Wisconsin State Park camp hosts for many years. They visited many beautiful places in the U.S. in their RV and also traveled to Alaska and Europe several times.
Irv enjoyed the outdoors and the many hunting, snowmobile and camping trips. He also enjoyed playing sheepshead with good friends. Most of all, he loved every moment spent with his family. As his rare form of Parkinson’s Disease progressed, his faith in God helped him remain optimistic. We are thankful for Irv’s long and full life and feel blessed to have shared it with him.
Irv is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Arlene, and will be deeply missed by his children: Christa (Eric) Hackert, Irv Jr. (Jenny) Brandt, Bob (Heather) Brandt, and Cindy (Rich) Uhlig. He was the beloved grandpa of Ashley and Kyle Hackert; Benjamin Brandt and Jack, Jon and Lilly Brandt; step-granddaughters: Allissa Goodman, Lindsey (Toryn) Abad, Lizzy (Jared) Kison and their children Will, Finn, Declan and Annabeth.
Irv is further survived by brother Ray (Kathy) Brandt, sisters-in-law Diane Brandt, Katie Brandt, Pat (Dan) Nysse, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Irv was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rosalyn and brothers Walter, William, Roger and Howard. Special thanks to Lana and Christine for their support and time spent with Irv.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 - 5:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg with Pastor Vicki Simon officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM. Burial will be Friday morning at Immanuel Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Ozaukee County 4-H Foundation or the Wisconsin Parkinson Association would be appreciated. To sign the guest book or send online condolences to the family, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.