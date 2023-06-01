Irvin O. Luisier, 93
Irvin O. Luisier, 93, of Saukville, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side.
Irvin was given by God on August 16, 1929, and given to God on May 28, 2023.
Irvin was born in Manitowoc, Wis. He graduated from Lincoln High School and received his degree in Education from Manitowoc County Normal. He met his wife Dolores (nee Schwalbe) while in high school. After graduating, he proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Two weeks after discharge from the Army, he was united in marriage with Dolores in Manitowoc on April 11, 1953. They moved to Saukville shortly after and had lived there for the past 70 years. Irvin taught at Saukville Elementary School. In 1969, he became vice-principal and then principal of Woodview Elementary in Grafton, Wis. He retired in 1988. He and Dolores enjoyed their retirement by traveling throughout the country. They saw all but one of the fifty states, Rhode Island, telling his children it was “so small” they missed it. One of his favorite adventures was taking his Starts and Stripes Honor Flight with his son Dennis, in 2015. He and Dolores were also “snowbirds”, spending many winters in Florida.
Irvin is survived by his daughters, Debbie Luisier and Deann (the late Ken) Kaiser; his grandchildren Nicholas (girlfriend Elizabeth Siever) Kaiser and Amanda (boyfriend Johl Turzinski) Kaiser; brother-in-law Leon Schwalbe and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Dolores, his son Dennis, and his son-in-law Ken.
Irvin always joked about living to be 100 so his picture could be on the Smucker’s jar. But more than that, he wanted to be with Dolores, and we know that she and so many others were there to greet him, but she was surely the first in line.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St John’s Lutheran Church, 217 N. Freeman Dr., Port Washington, WI 53074. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9:30am until the time of service. Pastor Dustin Anderson will preside. Irvin will be laid to rest next to his wife and son at Union Cemetery in Saukville.
Memorials are appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight www.starsandstripeshonorflight.com or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington,
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.