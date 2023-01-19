Jack D. Carbone, 86
Jack D. Carbone of Cedarburg, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023, after a 12-year battle with cancer. Born on June 25, 1936, he was the oldest of three children by Pete and Jen Carbone, and raised in Chicago, IL, with his sister Sandy and brother Paul. In his early 20s, he would meet Mary Ann Feret, and they would quickly fall in love. On July 5, 1958, they were married and would raise two sons, John and Jim. The family lived in Mt. Prospect, IL, until 1977, when Jack’s career would relocate them to Cedarburg.
Jack and Mary both loved gardening, and family vacations in the northwoods of Wisconsin. In 1986, they would buy their own “cabin on the lake” in the Rhinelander area. His career would include time at W W Grainger, Doerr Electric, owning his own travel agency, and eventually retiring from Dan Foss/Gahram in 2001. They enjoyed retirement traveling, (Maui and Las Vegas were favorites) and spending time at the lake house “up north.” Mary, his wife of 59 years, would pass away on August 21, 2017. He continued to spend time “up north” with his sons and be a loving grandfather, and eventually a great-grandfather on July 26, 2022.
He is survived by his sons: John (Velta) Carbone and Jim (Cathy) Carbone; grandchildren: Ryne (Karo) Carbone, Cheyanne (Ben) Bartell, Kailey and Jeremy Carbone; as well as the newest member to the family, Tessa. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy, and brother, Paul, along with nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church are appreciated.
