Jack (John) Kramer, 72
Jack (John) Kramer of Cedarburg was born to eternal life on December 30, 2022, at the age of 72. He is survived by wife Barbara (Kobiske-Kramer); his brothers Steve (Marianne), Mark (Shan), Jim (Shirley); and sister-in-law Jane. Preceding in death were Jack’s parents, Vic and Helen; and siblings Tom, Mary Gibson (Bob) and Nancy.
Jack was born in Fond du Lac to a close family farm life. He went to North Fond du Lac High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army before going to college in IL. After he met Barbara, he moved to Cedarburg where they married. Jack was a golfer, hunter, gardener, cribbage player, computer specialist, softball player, motorcycle rider, and animal lover. He worked for MW Kasch and Kohls Corporate and was a member of the American Legion in Cedarburg and played in local softball leagues.
Jack suffered for over 12 years with Alzheimer’s. Village Pointe Commons, The Creste Memory Care Facility took excellent care of their “Jack Jack” for over 2 years. Special thanks to angels on earth Marie, Pam S, Irene, Ava, Alissa, Alesha, Crystal, Ann and Pam G. Enough can’t be said for the kindness, knowledge, and efficiency of Legacy Hospice, especially Sabria.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road), Cedarburg. The Kramer family will receive friends and visitors, immediately following the funeral Mass, on Friday, in the church basement. A private burial will take place at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia or the Works of Mercy are appreciated.
Thanks to God Jack is no longer struggling.
