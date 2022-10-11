Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ M. Hoganson, 95
On September 20, 2022, we said farewell to Jackie, a lover of gardening, sewing, upholstering, cooking, playing bridge, painting, and anything orange. Jacqueline “Jackie” Marie Hoganson (95) passed away peacefully surrounded by the compassion of those who loved her. Jackie was born on November 21, 1926, in Chicago, IL to John Jr. and Isabella (Moon) Scanlan. She lived her first 23 years in her beloved city of Chicago along with her twin siblings.
Jackie’s first position was a court reporter in Chicago. She was proficient in typing and shorthand, skills she used throughout her career. She eventually retired as an executive secretary at Modern Equipment of Port Washington, a job she really loved. Following World War II, Jackie met Navy veteran Donald Hoganson. During their 47 years of marriage, Don and Jackie proudly raised two daughters and one son in Mequon, WI. One of their fulfilling accomplishments was building their own home in Mequon, where they did much of the work themselves. Don designed it and Jackie made it a home.
Jackie enjoyed all aspects of homemaking. She was a passionate gardener. One of her joys was to stop her car randomly to look at a garden she admired. Often, she would start up a conversation with the owner and they would become fast friends, generously sharing tips and samples from their gardens. Jackie was also a skilled seamstress who constructed her own wedding dress and sewed clothing for her growing family. Jackie was someone who was masterful in her hospitality. She enjoyed hosting bridge clubs, poker games, progressive dinners and delighted in new and innovative recipes to serve her friends and family.
Jackie will be missed by her surviving daughter Carol (Steve) Bloemer, son James (Deb) Hoganson, grandchildren Kelly Ann (Rich Bruening) Hoganson and Gregory (Rachel Hopp) Hoganson and son-in-law Tim McCarthy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, daughter Linda Gayle Hoganson and her twin siblings Jeannine Scanlan and John Scanlan III.
Jackie’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the visitation team at Memorial Presbyterian Church for their continued care of her, especially during Covid. Thanks also to the staff at Care Partners assisted living as well as Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care of mom.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 20, 2022, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 803 East College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911 Visitation is at 10AM followed by the service at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to two of Jackie’s favorite programs: Appleton Education Foundation to support the United for Reading Success tutoring program (Appleton Education Foundation, 122 E. Lawrence St., Suite 1B, Appleton, WI 54911) or to Memorial Presbyterian Church to support their Bell Choir.
For additional information or to share a memory, please see Jackie’s page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com.