James A. Wolfgram, 85
James A. Wolfgram of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born to Bernard and Elfreida Wolfgram on July 17, 1936, in Milwaukee. Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Kohnke at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in Milwaukee on May 6, 1961, and together they had three children.
Jim went to Milwaukee Lutheran High School and graduated from Marquette University. He worked as an accountant and retired after 60 years of dedicated service. Jim was a longtime member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and sang in the church choir as well as the Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee in years past. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gardening. Jim loved books and was an avid reader and coin collector. Jim also participated in sheepshead tournaments at Village Pointe Commons.
Jim is survived by his children, Jennifer Salmon of Cedarburg, Daniel (Erin) Wolfgram of Waupaca, and Kristin Jacoby of Grafton; grandchildren Karah, Kelsie, Abigail Wolfgram, Maximillian and Samuel Jacoby. He is further survived nieces and nephews Tim Shaffer, Beverly, Debra, David and Tracy Wolfgram; cousins Susan Wolfgram and Tom Wolfgram.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, and brother Roger (Lynn) Wolfgram.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.
