James B. Gantner, 72
James B. Gantner, 72, of Grafton, passed away on May 21, 2023, with his wife at his side.
Jim was born on Dec. 13, 1950, to Raymond and Beatrice (nee Gall) Gantner. He attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Lake Church and was a 1969 graduate of Cedar Grove High School. He continued his education at Milwaukee Area Technical College earning an Associate Degree in Electrical Technology. Later he earned an Associate Degree in Business Management from LaSalle University. After college, Jim worked for Sprague Electric Company, which later became Vishay Cera-Mite. He was a Production Supervisor until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grafton, and for many years was a regular participant in the Big and Loud Parkinson’s exercise class at Aurora in Grafton.
He married Monica Lanser at St. Rose of Lima Church in Fredonia on August 11, 1973.
Jim and Monica enjoyed traveling around the country, eventually visiting all 50 states and 42 National Parks. They also made several trips to Europe and two trips to Africa to visit their son, with a safari in Tanzania and a trip to Italy being two of his favorites. Even after Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2011, they continued to travel for several more years. When walking became difficult, he slowed down a bit but continued traveling through 2018, taking his cane along on trips so he could still do some hiking.
Jim enjoyed sports all his life. Growing up on a farm he didn’t have time to play organized sports, but in his twenties and thirties he played softball, volleyball and was on a bowling team. For a number of years, he coached his son’s Little League teams. He was still an avid baseball fan, closely following the Milwaukee Brewers, and was also a Green Bay Packers fan.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Monica, and their two sons, Ryan (Sara) of Rochester, NY and Garret (Costanza La Mantia) of Johannesburg, South Africa; granddaughters Aderyn and Ivy of Rochester, NY; and siblings Gerald (the late Vivian) of Belgium, John (Monica) of Belgium, Mary Kay (Roger) Kaland of Sun Prairie and Nancy (Mike) Burton of Farmington, MN. He is also survived by 10 siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Beatrice Gantner, and his brother Allen.
Jim’s family would like to extend special thanks to those who helped Jim on his journey to heaven, including the staff at Just Like Home Adult Day Center where Jim attended for several years, the staff at Anita’s Garden in Grafton where he has been living since December, and his Horizon Hospice team.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30PM on Friday, May 26th, at St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Father Nick Baumgardner will preside. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 10:30AM -12:15PM. Jim will be laid to rest later that day in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.