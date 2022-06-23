James C. Herian, 39
James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old.
James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
James was employed at Schmit Bros. Ford in Saukville before taking a position at Charter Steel, where he most recently worked in the Shipping department. He was with the company for 17 years.
James loved golfing with friends and exploring new courses. He was a huge movie buff, and had recently begun an impressive vinyl record collection. A man of excellent tastes, he loved to cook, enjoyed a craft beer and a fine bourbon. During COVID, he learned to crochet, a talent we didn’t know he had. James collected fountain pens and had pen pals the world over. He was the biggest fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, he kept detailed stat logs, and loved going to games and tailgating as often as possible. He also enjoyed watching the Packers, and made the trek up to Lambeau several times. He was an avid gamer and developed lasting friendships in his online communities. Recently, he had begun building custom keyboards with artisan keys. He enjoyed playing Cards Against Humanity with his beloved siblings, and cribbage club with friends. James was the person every member of his family contacted for tech support, car troubles, general how-to help, and was always willing to lend a hand.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, David and Gina; siblings Sandra (J. Alexis “Alex” Martinez) of Milwaukee, Katie (Jon) Bjerning of Grafton, Victoria of Grafton, Venessa of Port Washington, Daniel, also of Port Washington, Marie of Wauwatosa, Timothy (Graham Fulmer) of Minneapolis, MN and Mark of Port Washington. He is also survived by aunts and uncles: Mark (Karen) Herian, Gail (Michael) Kaske, Lisa (Andres) Villanueva, Sara (Scott) McCutcheon, Victoria (Larry) Desmarais, Sandra Hickey, Jay Verish and Kymber & Brian McCutcheon. James is further survived by numerous cousins, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis and Marilyn “Mousie” Verish, and James and Mary Ann Herian, and Fr. Kenneth Herian, S.J. Our Uncle Kenney.
A celebration of James’ life will be held on Friday, July 1, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home that day from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m., with food and stories to follow.
In his memory, all are asked to honor James by wearing bright colors, laugh until it hurts, and plant daffodils.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.