James Carl Beck, 82
James Carl Beck entered eternal life on March 6, 2022, at the age of 82. James (Jim) was born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1939, son of Wilbert and Helen (Heims) Beck. He was a former resident of Sun Prairie, Cedarburg and Mequon, and most recently had split time between St. Germain and Poinciana, FL. He was the loving husband of Marilyn (nee Christmann), whom he married in New Lisbon, on August 10, 1963, and was the father of Kristin Beck Martin and Steven James Beck.
Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962 and earned a law degree from Marquette Law School in 1965. He retired in 2001 as executive vice president, Claims for Old Republic Surety Company. He was a member of the American Bar Association where he served as vice chairman of the Fidelity and Surety Committee. He was past president and a member of the Board of Directors of the Surety Claims Institute, was a member of the International Association of Insurance Counsel, and was also a member of National Bond Claims where he received the Roswell Bottum Award for contributions made to the industry.
Jim enjoyed golfing, playing sheepshead, watching Badgers sports and following his grandchildren’s swim meets. He enjoyed being up at the lake in the summer with a good old fashioned, traveling throughout the U.S. and all over the world, and had most recently taken an Alaskan cruise with his family. He loved the companionship of his Westies, Duffy and Duncan. Jim was a voracious reader, and always had a book in hand. As a young man he worked at the Milwaukee Public Library and passed his love of reading on to his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; his daughter and son-in-law: Kristin and Sean Martin, Middleton; his grandchildren: Andrew and Norah Martin, Sebastian Beck Sprenger and Alexa DeFranco Beck; his sister and brother-in-law Susan and John Corbett (NC); his brother-in-law Carl Christmann and wife Patricia (FL); and his niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Steven James Beck.
A private service is being planned by the family and burial will be at the Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53233 or the Walter E. Olson Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Eagle River, WI 54521
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, Madison, is serving the family.