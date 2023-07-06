James E. Greisch “Jim,” 91
James E. Greisch of Port Washington passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 91. Jim was born on October 27, 1931, to Math and Florence (Moegenburg) Greisch, growing up literally in the shadow of St. Mary’s Church, attending St. Mary’s school before graduating from Port Washington High School with the class of 1949, where he met the love of his life Jennie Weiss who he married on May 2, 1953.
As a child Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, obtained his pilot’s license at 16, and gained his remarkable work ethic at a young age delivering papers, stocking shelves at the local dime store, and working with his father in the family plumbing business which he joined after graduating from Boy’s Tech. Jim and his brother William “Bounce” then operated Greisch Plumbing & Heating until retirement, serving as City Plumbing Inspector for 34 years, and as the President of the State Plumbing Inspector Association in 1985.
Jim credited his longevity to staying busy and making the most of every day. As a member of the Port Washington Lions Club for nearly 50 years, Jim’s quiet contributions earned him numerous awards such as Melvin Jones Fellowship, Birch Sturm, Knight of Sight, Ray Hempel, and Lion of the Year in 2014. He took great pride in helping others and collecting over 1,600 deer hides since 2007 to generate funds for the Lions Camp for sick & disabled children in Wisconsin.
Jim was a longtime member of St. Johns XXIII Parish (St. Peter of Alcantara) and volunteered at Riveredge Nature Center in Newburg. A man of few words, Jim let his actions define his character, leading by example, hard work, enjoying life, and quiet service to others. As a loving father and husband, Jim was never short of time or advice for his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years Jennie, children Jeff Greisch and special friend Cathy Bley, Jill (Gary) Wuestenhagen, Joel (Wendy) Greisch, and Judy (Rob) Duehring. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his sister Carol Peiffer, sister-in-law Lois Greisch, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Shirley Greisch, parents Math and Florence, and siblings Robert, Thomas, and William Greisch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6th at 6 PM at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. Father Patrick Wendt will preside.
The Family will receive guests at the church on Thursday, July 6th from 3 PM until the time of Mass.
He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Port Washington Lions Club or Riveredge Nature Center.
The Greisch family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Scot Wilfong, the Port Washington Police and Fire Departments, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department and Father Patrick Wendt for all their care and compassion.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Greisch family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.