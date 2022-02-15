James Edward ‘Butch’ Meinert, 65
James Edward ‘Butch’ Meinert, a.k.a. Speckled Trout, a.k.a. Black Bart, was born Jan. 26, 1957, and called home to his Lord, ending his earthly adventure on Feb. 10, 2022.
Global mechanical technician extraordinaire, James was a graduate of Cedarburg High School class of 1975 and founding member of “Fish Brothers,” a brotherhood of like-minded individuals.
Following high school and in the mechanical footsteps of his father, James worked as a mechanical technician.
Employment included the former AFL Motors of Cedarburg, through 1981, where many lifetime friendships were developed and nurtured.
From there, he took on an adventurous “nomadic” resolve. James moved to Colorado in 1982 as a mechanic for Cycles of Boulder. He also joined a MRA team and worked as a mechanic for super bike pilot Ricky Orlando. The team successfully scored a number of class championships and competed across the U.S. and some foreign venues during the next decade. James also took some classes and became an amateur motorcycle racer himself.
James took a job working as a civilian mechanical technician on Adak Island, Alaska. He assisted in the closing of the Adak Naval Air Facility.
Several mechanics from his race days spent their off-racing seasons “wrenching” in Antarctica. In 1993, the adventure went as South as any could. James took a opportunity as a civilian heavy equipment mechanic at McMurdo AFB, Antarctica. Here he worked mostly with Science Support for the Mechanical Equipment Center.
On to the South Pole! James participated in the ITASE Traverse Expedition 2003, a land trek whereby months were spent trudging through frigid wilderness. This within the mostly unsettling confines of Caterpillar Challenger tractors, with their support sleds in tow. They completed a “proof of concept” traverse between the South Pole station and McMurdo base, a study of the feasibility of land transport vs. air. Along the way they would retrieve seismic equipment to be returned to base. Noted on a photo taken during the journey of an LC-130 rocket-assist take-off from South Pole station, James wrote, “Enjoy these once in a lifetime photos, because for the life of me, I can’t imagine anyone doing this a second time.”
The monotony of barren landscape took its toll during that adventure, although disrupted at one point when, in an otherwise sterile horizon, snow drifts emerged in shapes of dolphins. A quote of his from the ITASE trek, “Oh, and by the way as far as I’m concerned when people say, ‘when hell freezes over’ it is no longer a phrase to me. It’s an actual place. And I’m living here now.”
Flights to and from McMurdo Antarctica were based out of Christchurch, New Zealand. James would layover for a week or two typically after his McMurdo duties before returning “home.” “Butch,” as he was affectionately known by family and friends, not only desired, but required adventure. Butch, on a homeward adventure, decided to purchase a boat in one of his off-seasons while in New Zealand. He found no boat fitting his parameters, so he purchased one and immediately had the transom extended and reinforced to enable the installation of “more power.” After refitting the vessel and hoisting the skull and crossbones flag, Butch set out to cruise the islands of New Zealand, docking when and where he desired and meeting many newfound friends along the way, scuttling none.
In December 2005, James traveled to “the sand” outside Doha, Qatar, where he found himself the “easiest job I ever had,” and also the most boring. He worked at a military base monitoring and maintaining their generators (changing oil and filters). Living within the confines, restrictions and securities of a military base and culture of Saudi Arabia conflicted with his own life’s ambitions and values. Although he was grateful for the generous compensation, he discontinued this tour January 2007 and would not return.
Year 2008, it was back to “the ice.” There, he was assigned to the fuels department as fuels mechanic, which had much to do with providing fuel to necessary areas and little to do with mechanical expertise. Fortunately, that position was temporary.
James traveled to McMurdo every August, once weather conditions permitted flights to resume. He remained on the ice through the following March, when he returned to the States for his offseason visitations with family and friends spent camping, fishing, touring, and alleged nefariousness.
Everything up to this point focused on adventure and a calling to experience life to its fullest extent, but there was an unresolved passion which burdened his heart, that being family and friends. Butch decided he needed a home base. He scoured the internet ads for a home in Wisconsin where he hoped to develop a retirement retreat. His father, Jim, was sent on a mission to inspect a property of interest in Winnebago County. Located near the southwest corner of Lake Poygan, this fit the bill as a central location with water access for fishing and to set up a home base. The purchase was made, the New Zealand boat sold, and off-seasons now involved home renovation. Butch had much assistance with help from friends, especially of the late David “Crockett” Wildes.
Once he was comfortable in his off-season surroundings, Butch had a plan to bring family and friends together hosting an annual “Celebration of Life” party. The inaugural 2007 gathering was the highlight of the year for many, where legendary tales were laid out in vivid imagination. Colorful renditions were shared around blazing bonfires with pulled pork, homemade beer and possibly a bit of rum. We ate heartily, reminisced, rekindled friendships and the love for each other, held our heads and sides from extreme laughter (which at times included physical pain). We thanked the Lord for yet another gathering while remembering those gone before us in solemn tribute. This was Butch’s gift to us all.
James continued his McMurdo assignments until September 2021, his final deployment, where he supervised a team of mechanics at the base. Following his return, he continued working part time requisitioning parts and supplies for the following season’s needs at McMurdo. He had no plans to return to the ice, and now in retirement mode, albeit cut short by forces much greater than our own.
A true friend to so many around the globe, an apparent indestructible force of nature to those who knew him, he was as large in physical posture as were the footprints he left within our collective memories, never to be outdone, denied nor dismissed.
Remembering and keeping Butch in our hearts will come easy with so many witnesses. The difficult part will be dealing with the vast void of his dominant presence, his commanding voice, his eye-tearing laughter, his gracious generosity, his philosophical thoughts, his love for us all. We’ve been made better with “Butch” in our lives. His love of family and friends is unsurpassed. A brother in every essence of the word, a man of great faith, and little fear.
James is survived by his loving parents, James Leon (Marva) Meinert, and Karen Gertrude (nee Behrens) Meinert; siblings Christine (Robert) Witte, Terrance (Karen), Theresa (Jeff) Hopf, Howard (Cathy); a multitude of extended family including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, great-nephews, great-nieces as well as a multitude of friends, fish brothers, including honorary brother Mark Nugent. He was preceded in death by dear brother John and infant brother Gerald; good friends Keith Forest, as well as the other half of the “Barbarians,” racing days cohort Robert “Dana” Kroner, who left his earthly existence late last year and as in the words of Butch himself, “To warn others of my eventual arrival.”
Godspeed, brave explorer. Planet earth is no longer your limit.
Full throttle and no fear, on to the next adventure!
A “Celebration of Life” memorial in his honor is planned for July 9, 2022, at his home base, in continued observation of the event he held close to his heart.