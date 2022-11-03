James Edward Otey, 86
Mr. James Otey of Mequon passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 86 years old.
Jim was born on June 19, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the only child of Charles and Corrine (Butler) Otey, who preceded him in death. He was educated in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., Catholic schools, where he was the first African American to graduate Bishop Duffy Boys High School. Jim graduated high school in 1952 at the age of 16.
Jim received All State honors in basketball, baseball, and football. He was the first African American in Niagara Falls, N.Y. to be awarded the Ad Altare Dei (To the Altar of God) medal for Catholic Boy Scout excellence. He received a four-year scholarship to play basketball for Wilberforce University after proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
While attending college, Jim met Claudette Smith. The couple married in Chicago, IL, on December 31, 1960, and later moved to Milwaukee and then Mequon, where they resided for 50 years.
Jim was employed by Wisconsin Bell Telephone for 30 years holding numerous management positions. Upon retiring he worked with OIC of America and was the director of Human Resources for the Steel Tech Manufacturing and the Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club consecutively.
In 1994 Jim made history by being the plaintiff in Otey v. Common Council of City of Milwaukee. Federal Judge Robert E. Tehan issued a ruling blocking an open housing referendum in Milwaukee. The ruling stirred national interest for its possible effect on similar cases in other cities. The suit was brought on his behalf by the Milwaukee chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Jim was a member of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in Milwaukee, a longtime mentor with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and remained a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Jim loved playing golf, cutting his lawn, was a voracious reader, a lover of jazz, enjoyed a good round of poker and shining his shoes. Jim believed that if his shoes were not shined, he was not properly dressed.
His love for his wife, daughters and grandchildren shone above all else in his life. The bright light he cast will be missed by all.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Claudette, and their daughters Anita and Kim Otey, grandchildren Faith Grumberg-Otey and Myles Thompson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 11, at 1 p.m. at St. Mark AME Church, 1616 W. Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee. Pastor Joy Gallmon will preside. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday from noon until services begin at 1 p.m.
Jim will be laid to rest with military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James E. Otey to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee at: https://www.bgcmilwaukee.org/give-today/donate/ or to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Attn. Development, 1558 N. 6th St. Milwaukee, WI 53212.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.