James ‘Jim’ C. Krueger, 63
James “Jim” C. Krueger of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 63 due to a sudden cardiac event. Born in Port Washington on July 10, 1959, to the late Clairmont and Doris (nee Last) Krueger, Jim grew up in Grafton, graduating from high school in 1977. Jim spent his entire 45-year career in the beverage industry beginning at Ambur Distilled Products in 1977 and continuing on in 1990 at CJW, Inc. in Racine where he was the Operations Manager until the time of his death.
Jim was devoted to his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Nothing brought him more joy than the precious time spent with them. He lived his life in such a way that they and everyone around him knew how much he loved them. Jim had a passion for cars, landscaping, travel and history. He often reminisced about earlier years and enjoyed sharing those memories with anyone that would listen. His loss is great and will be felt everyone that knew him.
Jim is survived by his loving children - Kristen (Matt) Nelson, Ryan (Jenna) Krueger, Katie (Randy) Soika; and grandchildren Sienna and Memphis Nelson, Landon and Clare Krueger, Willow Lee, Ryan and Autumn Soika. He is further survived by siblings Jon (Linda) Krueger, Jean (Phil) Steinke, Julie (Jimmy) Lynch and many relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington Street, Grafton on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held privately. Memorials to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Archives and Historic Preservation Fund.
