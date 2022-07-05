James (Jim) Glaser, 53
James (Jim) Thomas Glaser, age 53 of Grafton, Wisconsin, lost his fight on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on January 10, 1969. Parents: Martha and Charles Glaser.
Jim was a man who cared for everyone before himself. He was filled with happiness spending time with Kristen Marie Glaser (Wife), Tyler James Glaser (Eldest Son), Logan James Glaser (Youngest Son), and Sarah Marie Glaser (Youngest Child & Daughter).
Jim cared not only for his immediate family but the community at large. He was an active participant in the Grafton community, helping the community repair their vehicles and offering his services to anyone in desperate need or who was in despair. For around 20+ years he served as the Manager of Midas Grafton & later took over full control with his wife in 2016. He planned to retire at the age of 65.
When not being an active member of the Grafton community, Jim was a man who chose to selectively put his time into things that mattered to him. Jim most loved taking care of his family and supporting them in everything they did. Jim made sure his wife, Kristen, could become a Real Estate Agent for Shorewest and succeed at everything she did. He pushed for his eldest son, Tyler, to finish his education at Marquette University Law School and pushed for his youngest son, Logan, to go to the University of Wisconsin – Stout and finish his degree in graphic design. Jim cared for and watched over his youngest child, Sarah, when it came to supporting her with Autism. He would take her to many places around Wisconsin, like the local fire station and police department in Grafton; always showing Sarah that life can be a blessing.
Jim also loved watching television with his immediate family. He especially loved coming home from Midas Grafton and watching movies or shows with his wife, Kristen. Jim was also known for making wine for his family and close friends. He always loved experimenting and achieving new flavors of wine to give away to others. Jim would also take on personal projects, like restoring classic vehicles and driving them in the summertime. Or making sure his family was protected by purchasing the most enhanced equipment he could afford.
He was married to the love of his life, Kristen Marie Glaser for 25+ years. They enjoyed going out for walks, going in the hot tub, and going on dinner date nights together. They doted on their children and loved spending time with them whenever they were around.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Evelyn Glaser, and grandmother Jacquelyn Moore. Jim is survived by his immediate family, Kristen Marie Glaser (Wife), Tyler James Glaser (Eldest Son), Logan James Glaser (Youngest Son), and Sarah Marie Glaser (Youngest Child & Daughter). He is also survived by his parents, Martha & Charles, as well as his brothers Chuck, Todd, and Chris.
Thank you to those who supported Jim through his life and at Midas Grafton. Jim was so proud of all his employees (past & present) and overjoyed to converse with all customers he interacted with. Jim and his awesome staff received numerous awards across the years and his family cannot be more grateful for the customers and staff that positively impacted Jim’s life.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road with visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM. If you’d like to make a donation, please donate to the Grafton High School Automotive Department. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.