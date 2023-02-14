James ‘Jim’ H. Steinke, 82
James “Jim” H. Steinke, of Grafton, entered into eternal life on February 12, 2023, at the age of 82.
Jim was born on October 17, 1940, to Harold and Esther Steinke (nee Lanzendorf) in Portage. His childhood years were spent in Portage, Poynette and Oshkosh, graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1958. He received an associate degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering and a business degree from Marquette University.
While working for John Oster Manufacturing, he met his beloved wife, Marilyn (nee Achterberg), of 55 years. They were married on June 18, 1966 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mequon. They made their home in the Town of Grafton where they raised their two daughters. After Oster, Jim was an engineering manager at Harley-Davidson for 12 years followed by nearly 20 years with TAD Technical as a district sales manager. Always one to be active and with people, he worked in semi-retirement at the Home Depot in Grafton and mowing lawn at Hidden Glen Golf Course. After Marilyn’s passing, he resided in the Cedar Community in West Bend.
Jim had a number of hobbies which he would immerse himself in until the next interest came along. The short list includes tropical fish, photography (using the bathroom as his dark room), SCUBA diving, fly tying and fishing, stamp and coin collecting, genealogy, model trains, woodworking, and golf. The latter he enjoyed with friends and colleagues including an annual golf trip with the TAD gang attended as recently as last year. He also enjoyed smoking fine cigars with the “men’s club” in his garage.
He was known as great conversationalist and storyteller, sharer of groaner jokes and puns and dozens of “dadisms.” He enjoyed meeting people, discovering common interests, and making new friends. He had a smile for everyone.
Jim was a man of faith, an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years ushering, serving on school board and church council, coaching basketball and softball, and playing on the men’s softball team, but wisely, not the choir. He modeled faith for his family, shared his love of Jesus with his friends, and daily spent time in the Word until his last days. He was ready to meet his Lord and be reunited with Marilyn in heaven.
Jim is survived by daughters Jennifer (Christopher) Behrens and Jill (Dean) Paron. He was the proud grandpa of James and Jason Behrens and Jacob and Justin Paron. He will be missed by family and friends both old and new. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and brother, Arthur Steinke.
Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2023, from 10:00-11:45 a.m., with the service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. There will be a private family inurnment held for Jim at St. John’s of Mequon at a later date.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.