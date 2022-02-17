James L. Hilgart, 90
James L. Hilgart of Grafton went home to His Lord and Savior on February 15, 2022, at the age of 90. Jim was born in Grafton on October 21, 1931, the son of the late William and Iona (Nee Graff) Hilgart. On June 15, 1968, Jim was united in marriage to the late Lucille “Lucy” (Nee Schwenner) at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grafton. Jim was the proud owner of WM. Hilgart & Sons Excavating Co. Jim served in the United States Air Force 1950 - 1953. Jim was a member of the Rose Harms American Legion Post #355 and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. In his early years, Jim loved bowling, traveling up north to Pickerel Lake, spending time at his cottage, most importantly spending time with his family and grandkids.
Jim is survived by his children: James W., Michael (Cathy), Robert (Kelly), Nancy (the late Geoffrey) Sewell, Peter (Mary) Gramoll, Scott (Julie) Gramoll; grandchildren: Alannah Hilgart, Teaghan Hilgart, Isabell Hilgart, Jacob Wandel, Ryan Wandel, Daniel Sewell, Lisa (James) Murphy, Amanda (Sal) LoCoco, Katherine (Craig) Dunfee, Matthew (Elisabeth) Gramoll, Molly Gramoll and Sara Gramoll; 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gene Proefrock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Jim was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Interment with military honors will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 1:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church and School or the Rose Harms American Legion Post #355 are appreciated.
