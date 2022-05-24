James L. of Leichtle, 80
James L. Leichtle of Grafton was born to eternal life May 20, 2022, at age 80 years. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Julia. He was a beloved father of Christine (Patrick) Brady, Steven, Mitchell (Katherine), and Paul Leichtle; proud grandfather of Roselyn and Alexis Leichtle; Kathryn and Luke Brady; dear brother-in-law of William (Carla) Wessel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Jim was a journeyman machinist, retired from A.O. Smith Corporation. He loved traveling and bicycling with his wife. He was a British car and motorcycle enthusiast and a proud member of the Milwaukee and Great Lakes MG Motorcar Group. Jim enjoyed outings with friends from the Sociable Singles Club of West Bend. He will be dearly missed by all.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 18, 2022, with a visitation and reception from 1-4 p.m. at Boy Scout Park, W62N715 Riveredge Drive, Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Hospice, Chanda Plan Foundation, or a cancer foundation are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.