James P. Melichar, 60
James (Jim or “Jimmy The Farmer”) Melichar passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 60 years old.
Jim was born in Port Washington to Benjamin and Grace Melichar on November 6, 1961. He grew up in the Town of Port Washington on the family dairy farm and graduated from Port Washington High School Class of 1980.
He married the love of his life, Sherrilynn Schroeter, on April 9, 1983, and together they had two sons, Adam and Brad.
One word to describe Jim is “generous.” He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Silver Creek, and then First Congregational United Church of Christ in Port Washington. Later in life he attended River of Life Lutheran Church in Saukville.
After taking over his family farm early in adulthood, he was never shy about offering a helping hand to a fellow farmer or neighbor. He had an unmatchable work ethic, was effortlessly kind and giving, always available to listen and share a laugh.
He was very active in his community and participated in the Town of Port Washington government for many years. He served as town chairman for almost 10 years, and prior to that served on the Board of Appeals, as a town supervisor, and town Planning Commission.
He was a member of Saukville Gun Club where he donated and volunteered for the annual Saukville Gun Club Disabled Veterans Shoot. He was honored to be recognized by his peers as 2016’s Most Improved Shooter.
He volunteered much time to the Ozaukee County 4-H and served as a 4-H Foundation board member. He was a frequent bidder and donor to the 4-H Livestock Auction and a recipient of the Friends of 4-H Award.
He also donated his time to the Port Washington Wrestling Program.
Jim’s true passion was farming. He was the proud owner and operator of Melichar Broad Acres that he ran with his son, Adam. Over his career he grew the farm from a small family farm to where it is today, and boasted that their milk was used to create the best string cheese in the world at Cedar Valley Cheese.
He was on the Ozaukee County Dairy Promotion Committee, the Board of Directors for Kettle Lakes Co-op for over 15 years, Lakeshore Technical College Board and was a member of the National Dairy Herd Association where he received the Friend of the Eastern Wisconsin DHIC Award for Southeastern Wisconsin.
Most recently he was the president of the Clean Farm Families farming conservation group and was one of the first three farms involved with the Ozaukee County Farm Demonstration Network.
Over the years, he mentored dozens of young people and took them under his wing. He trained many on the farm, including but not limited to, his nephews Curtiss, Kevin, Jeffery, Daniel, Michael, Joe, and his “sons” Jorge, Efren and Robert and many other family, friends and neighbors.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He was an avid BBQ hobbyist (along with his lifelong friends) and connoisseur of fine liquors. He’s referred to as the “Best Grandpa Ever” or “Treat Man” by his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sherri; sons Adam (Kendall) and Brad (Leah); and his grandchildren Carter, Grant, Scarlett, Alexa and Collins. He is further survived by his honorary parents Bob (Carol) Noll; his siblings Kate Smith, Steve (Barb) Melichar, Peggy (Jim) Stenberg, Ben (Cheryl) Melichar, Grace (Stephen) Prom, Tom (Lisa) Melichar; his mother-in-law, Donna Schroeter; and in-laws Steve (Nancy) Schroeter, Shelly (Randy) Bell, Scott (Jennifer) Schroeter and many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Grace and Benjamin Melichar; brother Danny Melichar; nieces Carrie Ballbach and Jessica Schroeter; nephews Brandon Melichar and Justin Bell; and father-in-law Vilas Schroeter.
A service of worship will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. John XXIII Parish-St Peter of Alcantara Church, 1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. The Rev. Ethan Luman of River of Life Lutheran Church, Saukville, will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at church. Celebration of life luncheon will follow the service at Country Inn & Suites (350 E. Seven Hills Road, Port Washington, WI 53074).
Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran School (W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI 53012), Ozaukee County 4-H Foundation (PO Box 176, Cedarburg, WI 53012) or Aurora Neuroscience Institute (Attn: Jennifer Benanti, 2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy., Suite 506, Milwaukee, WI 53215) appreciated.
Poole Funeral Home / Crematory, Port Washington, is assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.