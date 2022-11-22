James R. Sellmann, 67
Mr. Jim Sellmann passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Town of Saukville on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was 67 years old.
James was born in Milwaukee on October 3, 1955, son of Robert F. and Lois A. (nee Baesemann) Sellmann. He attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Class of 1973, before trying his hand at higher education.
Jim worked alongside his father in the tool and die business, and eventually took over, later naming it RS Tool and Machine. The business was “his baby,” and he worked hard to nurture and grow it.
On December 3, 2005, Jim was united in marriage with Laura Massman. The couple settled in the Town of Saukville.
Mr. Sellmann was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Glendale. A self-proclaimed “foodie,” Jim loved cooking and sharing his gift of food with others. He was known in particular for his wonderful spaghetti sauce, but also liked making German food and cooking any type of meat. While he had no love of weeding, Jim enjoyed tending their garden with his wife, and the process of harvesting all of their hard work.
Jim enjoyed time “up north” in the Hayward area hunting, boating, spending time in nature and getting up to shenanigans with his best friend Pete Reichardt. He was an avid Packers fan and also enjoyed Indy car racing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Laura; stepchildren Adam Massman and Elizabeth (Adam) Watson; grandchildren Deklin, Clara, Corbyn, Isaiah, Nathan, Kylie, Kyri, Faith and Damon; and sister Lynn (John) Stathus. He is further survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law Mary (the late Frederick) Kochanski, Jeanne (William Todd) Wallander, Larry Wallander, Kati (Dean) Kresge, Judy Wallander, Patti (Aaron) Burns, and Bonnie Wallander; nephew Joseph Stathus; nieces Rebecca (Bill) Davidson and Lisa Stathus; other family and many friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois, and brother Frederick Sellmann.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 29, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. The family will receive guests on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until services begin at 12 noon.
If desired, memorials in Jim’s name are suggested to the St. John’s Memorial Endowment Fund at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Glendale.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.