Jane Little McQuide, 101
Departed this life into the nearer presence of God on February 28, 2023, at age 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack (Deacon John McQuide).
Loving mother of Scott (Pamela), Kevin (Mary), Mark (Nancy), Douglas (Carol), and the late John. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Jane graduated cum laude from Elmira College in 1944. She lived in their Mequon residence for nearly 60 years, before moving to independent living at Alexian Village the last 9 years. Jane and Jack were founding members of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Cedarburg in 1995.
Visitation Saturday, March 4, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, N65 W6503 Cleveland St., Cedarburg. Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
