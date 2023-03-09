Janet A. Masnica, 90
Longtime Port Washington resident Janet Masnica passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 90 years old.
Janet, daughter of Archibold and Barbara (nee Howard) Hayward was born in Bishop’s Stortford, England, on January 14, 1933. Upon graduating from Hearts Assinic High School, she worked as an air traffic controller at Stansted Air Force Base in Essex, UK, where she met her first husband Harold Hansen. The couple were married in the United Kingdom on August 18, 1956, and relocated to Harold’s hometown of Milwaukee in 1957. They later divorced in 1966. On October 30, 1968, she married Joseph Masnica in Waugekan, IL. The couple moved from Milwaukee to Port Washington in 1970 to raise their family.
Janet worked for many years as a waitress at the D&G Club in Port Washington. She also worked at St. Alphonsus Hospital as a drug and substance abuse counselor. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the English Ladies Club of Milwaukee. Janet enjoyed doing Dance Slimnastics and her daily walks with her dogs along the bluffs of Port Washington. She maintained her English heritage by enjoying her daily tea and biscuits.
Janet is survived by her husband Joe, her four children: Ray (Carmen) Hansen, Allen Hansen, Scott (Kim) Hansen, and Kelly Masnica. She is further survived by nine grandchildren: Caroline, Eric, Brittany (Mitchell) Wroblewski, Ray Jr., Christopher, Nicholas, Erica, Erin, and Emily, two great-grandchildren Camryn and Weston, her sister Linda Wilton, nieces, nephews (still residing in England), other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Barbara, and two brothers Roger and Peter Hayward.
In accordance with Janet’s wishes, private funeral services will be held in the United Kingdom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Ozaukee Campus.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Masnica family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.