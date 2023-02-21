Janet Hamilton, 83
Janet Hamilton, 83, of Cedarburg, passed away in the loving environment of her home on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Janet is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Hamilton of Cedarburg; children Paul (Jutta) Hamilton of Detroit and Anne (Jeff) Raskiewicz of West Bend; grandchildren Kelsea (Richard) Murphy of Oakfield and Rachel Raskiewicz (Brady Mueller) of West Bend.
Mass will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives and friends prior to Mass with visitation at the church from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and at a reception, with light hors d’oeuvres, following the Mass in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts in Janet’s memory be made out to the “U.S. Naval Academy Foundation.” Please reference, as the check memo “Lt. Mark Hamilton Memorial Fund” and mail to the USNA Foundation, Attention: Captain Rusty Yeiser, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis, MD 21402.
For further details, please visit the Eernisse Funeral Home website: https://www.eernissefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Janet-Elaine-Hamilton?obId=27189256#/obituaryInfo.