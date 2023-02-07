Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81
Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann) of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on January 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1941 to her late parents, William A. Feldmann and Frances (nee Binder). She was united in marriage with W. Jack Van Pietersom on July 27, 1963, and together they were blessed with 3 children: Jodi, Michael, and Kari.
Jan had many hobbies including quilting and gardening. Jan and Jack were involved with the Milwaukee Motorcycle Club in Cedarburg and traveled around the country on their motorcycle. Jan also loved country dancing with Jack. She worked as a store secretary for Kohl’s Department Store in Grafton for over 20 years. After retirement, she and Jack loved to take their RV to campgrounds in Florida, which led to purchasing a second home to escape the cold Wisconsin winters, where they formed amazing friendships. Jan had a quick wit and always found a way to bring humor into conversations. In Florida, you could find Jan with her friends at happy hour soaking up the warm weather.
Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Jack; and her two children, Michael and Kari Van Pietersom (Ron Fojtik). She is further survived by 3 grandchildren, Boden Puetz, Zoe Puetz, and Devon Van Pietersom; and 5 nieces and nephews, Sally Cotten, Margie Dill, Betsy Walker, Gail O’Sullivan, and Dan Teague. Jan is also survived by many great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Jodi; and her parents, William and Frances; her sister-in-law, Joyce (Les) Teague; brother-in-law, Don (Jean) Van Pietersom; mother-in-law, Clara Van Pietersom; and father-in-law, Walter Van Pietersom.
Per Jan’s request, there will be a private family burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
