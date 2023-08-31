Janice L. Hill, 78
Mrs. Jan Hill of Cedarburg passed away Friday evening, August 25, 2023, just as sunset broke the clouded sky. She was 78 years old.
Janice was born in Port Washington on September 10, 1944, daughter of Raymond and Irene (nee Wessel) Clausing. The family lived in Mequon and Jan attended the local schools, graduating from Homestead High School in 1962.
On January 28, 1967, Jan was united in marriage with Clayton Hill at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mequon. As Clay was in the US Navy, they were stationed in Hawaii for three years before transferring to duty stations in South Carolina, Virginia, Connecticut, and finally Wisconsin when they settled in Cedarburg in 1982 and raised their family of four children.
Mrs. Hill was a longtime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, of East Mequon. Jan loved watersports of all kinds and was an avid swimmer, qualified SCUBA diver and enjoyed sailing. She was a swim instructor for the Red Cross and the YMCA and a swim coach for Special Olympics. She volunteered and worked for many swim organizations in the area. Jan was also an excellent baker and cake decorator. At extended family gatherings like holidays, birthdays, baptisms, confirmations, and graduations her delicious goodies were eagerly anticipated.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Clay, children Gretchen (Ervin) Wille of Lady Lake, FL, Craig (Shannon) Hill, also of Lady Lake, FL, Nathan Hill of Cedarburg and Rebecca Hill of Madison. She is further survived by grandchildren Haleigh, Christian and Landon, brother Raymond “Ozzie” (Mary) Clausing of Mequon, sister June (Gene) Durfey of Tucson, AZ, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Jan is preceded in death by their infant son, Dale, and her parents Ray and Irene.
The family will greet guests at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, on Friday, September 22nd from 4-7PM. Jan will be inurned the following day at St. John’s Cemetery in Mequon.
The family would like to thank you in advance for your prayers, thoughts and concerns. If monetary gifts are received, they will be donated to Ozaukee County Special Olympics.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.