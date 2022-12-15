Jarrod Lee Smith, 40
Jarrod Lee Smith passed away unexpectedly on November 22nd, 2022. He was only 40 years old. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden death. Jarrod is survived by his parents, Pamela and Jerry Smith of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, his brothers Jason (Emily) Smith of Chicago, IL, Joshua Smith of Belleview, FL and his nieces and nephews, Maddie, Kate, Henry and Jaxson.
Jarrod was born on December 28th, 1981, in Milwaukee, he grew up in Cedarburg and most recently resided in Chicago. He graduated from Cedarburg High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Theatre Degree from Illinois Wesleyan University. His guiding light in life was his passion and love of music and theatre, especially music theatre. His home was on the stage. His professional experiences include performing at the Lakes Region Theatre in New Hampshire, Millbrook Playhouse in Pennsylvania, the Minnesota Repertory Theatre, the
American Family Theatre, Pinewoods Dinner Theatre and the Milwaukee Shakespeare Company. He also performed in local community productions with the Jewish Community Center Players, Cedarburg Players and Cedarburg Gothic History Tour.
His family thanks all for the many messages of love for and memories of Jarrod. We’d like to share the words of one of his high school teachers: “The world lost a bright light...I will remember the joy he brought to each day for so many of us.” To honor Jarrod’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, from 1-3pm at the American Legion Post 288 clubhouse in Cedarburg (W57 N481 Hilbert Ave.), Cedarburg. At 3:00 PM there will be a time for sharing memories of Jarrod.
In lieu of flowers, our family requests memorial donations in his name be made to the Cedarburg High School Fine Arts Boosters. (Cedarburg High School W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd Cedarburg, WI 53012).
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Smith Family.