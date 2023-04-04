Jason M. Miller, 19
Today, March 29, 2023, we announce the devastating loss of our beloved, beautiful son Jason. Gone much too soon, he succumbed to his year-long struggle with mental illness. A visitation will take place at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg, from 4:00 PM - 7:00PM on Tuesday, April 4th. A visitation will also take place at 10:00 AM prior to the Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Alexandria (8661 N. 76th Place), Milwaukee, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 5th, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, general memorials in his name are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Jason Miller video tribute or to send online condolences to the Miller Family.
Jason, our “Miracle Baby”, was born on October 30, 2003 in Mequon, Wisconsin, and grew up in Cedarburg with his loving family, including older brother Andrew and younger brothers, Ryan and Aaron. He recently graduated high school and was confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Grafton, Wisconsin.
Jason was a creative force, with his love of Legos, artwork, video games, and music. He had an affinity for animals and kids, always able to put them at ease. Jason was in a number of plays as a young child, always making an impression on the cast and audience by not only learning his lines, but those of the remaining cast. He also was a published author, contributing a satirical essay to the high school magazine. Jason was a naturally strong swimmer who excelled on both the Ozaukee and Cedarburg swim teams, lettering as a freshman, and played soccer through middle school. Jason was a hard worker at whatever he put his mind to and would always contribute without being asked. Jason was egoless with the exception of his hair, a lifetime obsession with always making sure he looked his best.
Jason was a kind and caring son, brother, grandchild, and friend. Jason cared deeply for those around him and had the ability to make friends out of strangers and acquaintances with his authentic and straight-forward approach. The connections he made with peers that shared similar struggles were incredibly important to him and he felt an intense link with these friends. His quirky sense of humor and ability to brush off criticism from other classmates made him endearing to his closest friends.
Jason is survived by his devoted and loving parents, Ann and Mike Miller, brothers, Drew, Ryan and Aaron, and grandparents, Pat and Ron Malecki of Jackson and Sara and “Pete” Miller of Mequon. He is further survived by aunts Connie (Rick) Hanson and Theresa (Joe) Hoge, his uncle Randy Malecki, and cousins, Rachel and Jack Hoge, and Tripp and Violet Hanson, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Please, if you know someone is suffering from acute or chronic depression, especially younger adults and children, reach out and offer your support. This is the best gift that you can give someone with this disease.