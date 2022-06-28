Jean A. Klinski, 82
Jean A. Klinski (nee Herold) was called home on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the age of 82 years.
Jeannie was born on August 8, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to loving parents Romie and Anne Herold. Although she was born in Milwaukee, she grew up in Green Bay and would always consider it her home.
Her family later moved to Grafton, WI, where she graduated from Grafton High School, met and married her husband of 62 years, Lee Klinski. Lee and Jeannie raised their family of three children and spent the next four decades in Grafton.
Jeannie loved horses and going to local horse shows, but attending the Kentucky Derby was one of highlights of her life. To say that she loved the western life-style was an understatement. Jeannie knew most western movies by heart, and Gene Autry and John Wayne were some of her biggest heroes.
She worked in several vocations during her life, from being a teller at a bank to a QA associate at Kleen Test Products, in Port Washington, but her years as a hostess/waitress while her children were young were some of her most enjoyable. She loved the social aspect of this field and spoke of it fondly throughout her life.
Lee and Jeannie loved to build puzzles and travel, finding Arizona and South Dakota to be their favorite places. Later in their lives, their circle of travel got smaller but it always included a trip for dinner to Schwarz’s in St. Anna, a location of frequent family gatherings and fond memories.
Jeannie will be missed by those who survive her: Her loving husband, Lee; children Doug (Jean) Klinski, Bonnie (Fred) McCraw, Joe (Lisa) Klinski; grandchildren Kayla, Danielle, Erin, Terrance, James, Kellie (Nevin) Seibel; great grandchildren Pearl, Destinee, Logan, Addison, Morgan and Mia.
The family will be having a small gathering to celebrate Jeannie’s life at a later date.
Donations can be made in Jeannie’s name to the Ozaukee Humane Society.