Jean C. Arentz, 88
Jean C. Arentz of Richfield died peacefully at Kathy Hospice on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Jean was born in Sheboygan on May 14, 1933, the daughter of the late Gustaf and Viola (Neese) Johnson. She was united in marriage to the late Kenneth Arentz on November 29, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grafton. Jean retired from Tecumseh Power Products in 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Rob) Wolf of Richfield; two brothers: Gus (Audrey) Johnson and Jon (Carole) Johnson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Audrey Lis and Evelyn Feldmann; three brothers: James Johnson, Marvin Johnson and Jack Johnson; one sister-in-law, Priscilla Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Eugene Feldmann. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service and interment at St. Joseph Catholic Church cemetery at a future date.
