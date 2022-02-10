Jean Carolyn Remmel
Jan. 10, 1947 - Feb. 6, 2022
Jean C. Remmel (Hoffmann) passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, in Hollister, Missouri, at age 75. Originally from Wisconsin, she is preceded in death by her father, Victor Hoffmann, mother, Stephanie Hoffmann (Sagadin), stepmother, Alvira Hoffmann, and uncle, William Hoffmann. She is survived by three sons: Scott (Beth) Remmel, Steve (Maureen) Remmel, and Douglas Remmel; six grandchildren: Cassie (Mike) Laubenheimer, Nicole (Matt) Held, Marie (Kolin) Knoblauch, Jennie Remmel, Brenna and Danny Remmel; nine great-grandchildren: Remy, Athena, Charlie, Adeline, Stella, Mila, Carter, Lincoln, and Hayes; dear friends Richard and Peggy Remmel; and sister-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Dubrow. Jean also leaves behind many relatives, friends and acquaintances who touched her life over the years.
Per Jean’s request, there will not be a funeral. Instead the family asks that you donate in her honor to a charity of your choice or commemorate her passing through prayer and the sharing of memories.