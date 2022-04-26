VERONA
Jean Marie Gardipee
Jan. 20, 1958 - Nov. 14, 2021
Jean Marie Gardipee (nee Gerhardt), age 63, of Verona went home to our Lord on November 14, 2021.
Jean was born to Richard and Mavis (nee Schrank) on January 20, 1958, in West Bend. She married her husband, David, on September 14, 1991, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Jean and David moved to Verona in March 2020 to live closer to her daughter and son-in-law.
Jean discovered her passion and talent for music early in life. Beginning at the age of 12, she played the piano and organ at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. She always played from the heart. Over the next 50 years, she played at several other churches in all types of denominations in the West Bend area. She attended West Bend West High School, graduating in 1976, and Moraine Park Technical College, graduating in 1979 with a degree in nursing. She was an excellent and caring nurse for over 35 years. She worked in many hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, and, most recently, as a hospice nurse before retiring.
In addition to being the primary organist, Jean loved leading the adult’s, children’s, and hand bell choirs at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jackson. She also played the piano and organ for local weddings. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She loved the church and loved sharing the love and warmth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with as many people as possible.
Jean was one of the strongest, kindest, and most beautiful women to ever walk this Earth and our family and friends were blessed to have her with us. Being a dedicated and loving mother was one of the most important parts of Jean’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. She was an excellent mom, supportive, kind, hilarious, and witty. Jean’s kind spirit will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.
She is survived by her husband, David, of Verona; daughter, Carla (Shannon) Olson of Verona; son, Eric Dreher of New Berlin; stepson Matthew (Lynzi Ball) Gardipee; father, Richard Gerhardt of West Bend; and close friends Jeanne Linnemanstons of Thiensville and Rebecca (Patrick) Seaton of Milwaukee. Preceding Jean in death were her mother, Mavis Gerhardt; grandmother Charlotte Gerhardt; brother-in law, Robin Barringer; and niece Andrea Barringer.
Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2881 Division Road, Jackson, on May 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Service to follow.
Please consider a donation in Jean’s name to any nonprofit organization assisting victims of domestic violence, as this organization was close to her heart.