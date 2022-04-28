Jeanne C. Reddemann, 89
Jeanne C. Reddemann (nee Zobel) died January 28, 2022, at the age of 89 years. She was born December 23, 1932, in Milwaukee.
She moved to Watertown, where she graduated from Watertown High School and then moved back to Milwaukee and graduated from Wisconsin State College with a BS Lower Elementary Education degree.
She enjoyed many pastimes. She loved to travel, play board games, puzzles, word games and playing cards. She also was a big Green Bay Packers fan and donated her time to various civic activities.
She taught first and second grade at 24th St. School/McNair for 28 years. She loved her students and pushed them to excel.
She was a member of Crossroads Church, president of the Mequon Women’s Club for 6 years, a member of the Library League and Postscripts.
Survivors include her son, Mark (Martha) of Minnesota; daughter, Laurie of Milwaukee; grandson Ryan (Katie); great-granddaughters Tessa and Leah of Minnesota- granddaughter Kelly Gobis (Pete) of Green Bay, Gloria Zobel (Florida), Eileen Eckert (West Bend) and other relatives and many more wonderful friends.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.