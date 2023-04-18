Jeanne Fay (Ruesch) Hass, 89
Mequon. Jeanne Fay Hass (nee Ruesch). Born on December 31, 1933. Passed away at age 89 on April 14, 2023 with loving family by her side. Loving mother of Daniel (Geri) Hass, Cynthia Heyel (David Gauinski). Loving, longtime companion of Lawrence Samarija. Beloved grandmother of five. Beloved great grandmother of eight. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents John “Jack” and Elise (Zuther) Ruesch. Also predeceased by former husband Russell Hass, son-in-law Joseph Heyel, companion David Kozminski, loving sisters Patricia Seidner, Rita Rausch, and brother-in-law Charles Seidner Leo Rausch. Jeanne worked for the Mequon Police Department for 25 years as a dispatcher and executive secretary to the Chief of Police.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church located at 1193 Lakefield Road, Grafton, WI 53024, until time of service at 6 p.m. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Garden of Eternal Life.