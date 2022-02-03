Jeffrey S. ‘Buck’ Krueger, 69
Jeffrey S. “Buck” Krueger passed away January 27, 2022, at age 69 years.
He was beloved son of Rosemary and the late Donald Krueger; cherished father of Nicole (Cody) Stevenson and Christopher Krueger; loving grandfather of Finnley, Oliver and Isla Stevenson; dear brother of Katie (the late Linden) Jacobs; dear uncle of Stephen (Jessica) Schilz; great-uncle of Zeiah and Renata Schilz. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Jeff was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ozaukee Humane Society.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350.