Jenee ‘Billie’ Moench, 75
Jenee “Billie” Moench, 75, of Green Bay, went to her heavenly home on April 23, 2022.
Jenee was born to Charles and Drucilla Rupp on August 29, 1946. She married Thomas Moench forty five years ago and moved to Cedarburg to raise her family. They “retired” many years ago and moved to Branson, MO, to follow their dream of owning a resort. After selling the resort they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. She always made new friends and belonged to many clubs/groups including Circle of Friends and many St. Mark’s Episcopal church groups. Jenee had a loving heart that shows through her many friends, children and grandchildren. Her jokes were legendary and her laugh was contagious to anyone near her. Jenee also had a love for the Green Bay Packers and was one of the best couch coaches we knew!
Jenee is survived by her husband, Thomas Moench; her children, Brian Ziarek, Christine Wetor (Kerry), Randy Ziarek (Dawn), Brent Ziarek and Renee Kent (Duane); and finally her beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Rebecca, Lindsey, Morgan, Zach, Delaney, Tommy (Lexi), Kenzie, Cassie (Sean), Jess and Jonathan (Hillaree).
Funeral services will be held at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church at 347 S. Libal St., DePere, WI 54115 Friday, April 29. Visitation will be from 2:30-4:00 p.m. with service following.