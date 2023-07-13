Jennifer Halleman, 65
Jennifer Halleman died July 2, 2023. Her body finally relented years after Alzheimer’s stole her from us. She was 65.
Born April 18, 1958 to Charles and Marianne Czisny, Jennifer was the middle of five children - a fact she would never let you forget, insisting she was secretly a Rockefeller and left at the wrong house. She grew up in Cedarburg and spent most of her life within a few miles of her childhood home. Vacationing in St. Germain or Eagle River in summer, sledding in winter at Behling Field, and picnicking at Pike Lake - her early years seemed ordinary, but they were filled with love from her parents and siblings. Throughout her life this family bond would remain, filling every holiday and get together with good spirits and laughter.
Jennifer started her career as a hair stylist at Carson’s of Cedarburg, where she worked alongside her sister Linda and sister-in-law Cheryl for many years. She endeared herself to all of her clients and her boss Dianne. Wanting to try something new, Jennifer followed her dream of becoming a flight attendant with Skyway Airlines in her 40s, studying hard with her children to memorize all the aircraft terminology and pre-flight safety instructions. She finished her working life at Meijer in Grafton, first as a greeter - the perfect role for her to connect with people - then in softlines. The unending love and support of her friend and co-worker Gina allowed her to remain at Meijer for as long as she did, only stopping work last year.
Jennifer found lasting friendships everywhere she went. Her famous Christmas parties brought everyone in her life together to share in the good times of the season. She was the life of every party. We are touched to hear from so many how they cherished their time with Jennifer, no matter how long ago it was.
Jennifer loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. In her later years, watching her grandchildren run up to greet her guaranteed a smile or laugh. Growing up, she always found new ways to have fun with her children, nieces, and nephews. We all fondly remember bonfires with the “sea monster,” hunting for chestnuts in fall, and dressing up in all black to steal cornstalks from farm fields for Halloween. Her compassion and generosity of heart extended beyond her own family to anyone in need. For years she volunteered for Interfaith Caregivers, spending time with the elderly.
Her father - who also suffered from Alzheimer’s - and her infant brother Michael C. preceded Jennifer in death. Her mother Marianne, sons Eric (former wife Rebecca) and Kyle (Angie), former husband Steve, grandchildren Charlie, Helen, and Leo, sister Linda (Scott), brothers Mark (Debbie), Michael J. (Diane), and Chip (Cheryl), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends survive her.
We would like to thank everyone who has supported Jennifer and our family along the way, especially the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center of Ozaukee, Anita’s Gardens of Grafton and their wonderful staff, and Bonnie and team at ProMedica Hospice. Jennifer’s final years would have been much more difficult and painful without their help.
Visitation will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, on Saturday, July 22nd, 10 a.m. to noon, with a Memorial Service at noon, and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or the ADRC of Ozaukee. Online condolences may be left at eernissefuneralhome.com.