Jennifer M. Nemchek, 42
Jennifer M. Nemchek passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2023 at the age of 42 years in Fond du Lac, WI.
Jennifer was born on October 28, 1980 in Port Washington, WI, the daughter of Rosemarie (nee Liszka) and the late Andrew Nemchek. She grew up in Belgium (Lake Church), WI. Jennifer worked as a Machinist, at Mercury Marine.
Jennifer was known for her great sense of humor and quick wit. She loved reading and expanding her knowledge. She would learn a new word every week. Beyond reading she was an explorer. Jennifer very much enjoyed camping, boating, roller blading, bicycling and trying new food. She had a love for music, and enjoyed going to many concerts.
Jennifer is survived by her children: Tessa, Elijah Cappaert, Elizabeth Drescher and Drake Creel; mother, Rosemarie (nee Liszka), siblings, George, Shaun, Andrew (Teresa), Paul (Liz), Gay (Tom) Allen, William (Melanie), Alan, Rosie, Anna-Lee (Dan) Cappaert, Matthew (Candice) and Stephanie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jennifer is preceded in death by her father, Andrew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church - North Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd., Cedarburg, WI. Internment at the church cemetery. A visitation will take place, on Tuesday, at the church, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.