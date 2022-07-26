Jennifer Schoessow, 70
Jennifer Schoessow, age 70, of Superior, WI, died peacefully at her home on July 19th, 2022. The visitation will be on Saturday, July 23rd at 10:00 am at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Superior, WI. The funeral will follow the visitation at 11:00 am. Jennifer will be buried on Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 11:00 am at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Freistadt, WI.
Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Jennifer.
Jennifer Agoston Schoessow was given life by her Creator and was born on August 16th, 1951, the child of Tibor Agoston and Jeanne Watson Quackenbush. On December 27th, 1951, she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On July 13th, 1986, she publicly confirmed her baptismal faith at Concordia Lutheran Church in Maplewood, MO. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. On August 24th, 1986, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, David Schoessow. She was blessed with the gift of two surviving children, Jonathan David and Laura Rose. God blessed Jennifer’s life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, and in the community. Finally, on July 19th, 2022, God blessed Jennifer with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister Jennifer.
Jennifer was a loving mother to Jonathan and Laura, grandmother to Luke, a lifelong lover of music, and an active participant in the church choir. She loved God’s creation, including all birds, animals, and wildlife in need. Jennifer helped raise a baby gorilla for the Columbus, OH zoo. She enjoyed horses and horseback riding, a passion that led her on a tour through the Grand Canyon where she met her husband, David. She also volunteered at North Country Ride in Cloquet, MN. Jennifer loved to give to others and spent time volunteering at schools and various charities in the community. She supported her husband’s ministry at three parishes and helped to establish Family of Christ Lutheran School in Baxter, MN.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, David; children, Jonathan (Katie) Schoessow, Laura (Dan) Hoeschen; grandson Luke Hoeschen; mother-in-law Dorothy Schoessow; brothers and sisters in-law Gary Kromer, Lori (Bruce) Born, Dean (Peggy) Schoessow, Dale Schoessow, Daniel (Courtney) Schoessow; nephews and nieces Glenn (Melanie) Powers, Wayne Powers, Jules Bowie, Kim (Dave) Rusch, Andy (Liz) Schoessow, Matthew Schoessow, Michael (Sam) Schoessow, Allison Born, Erinn Born, Caleb Schoessow, Abby Schoessow, Nathan Schoessow, and many great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Eva (Jim) Powers, Wende Kromer, father and mother-in-law Gerhard (Winnifred) Schoessow, nephew Micah Schoessow, and great-niece Lena Rusch.
The family thanks Deb Winans for her constant support, love, and care, the Essentia Medical and Hospice teams for their compassionate care, and Pastor Franck for his pastoral ministry.
To send flowers to the family of Jennifer, please reach out to Artistic Florals by Leslie in Superior, WI. In the spirit of Jennifer’s passion for helping others, consider giving a memorial gift to a local or national church or charity. Important charities to Jennifer included Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for Missions fund, Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for World Relief, your local food shelf or humane society.
