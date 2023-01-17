Jerome B. Wachowiak “Waho,” 57
Mr. Jerome Wachowiak, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was 57 years old.
Jerry was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1965, son of Anthony and Phyllis (nee Worzalla) Wachowiak. He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School with the class of 1983. After working for a few years, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marion College. On November 1, 1992, he married Lisa Ann Nierzwicki in St. Thomas, USVI.
Jerry started his career in manufacturing at J.W. Speaker in Germantown before taking a position at Calibre, Inc. in Grafton, working his way up to president until their closure in 2021. Jerry returned to J.W. Speaker and was their current director of Manufacturing.
Jerry enjoyed hunting in Door County with his family, attending the Symco Car Show, and races at Road America. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed wrenching on anything with wheels.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lisa, of Cedarburg and his sister, Jackie (Ken) Tatro of Milwaukee. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Lorraine (the late Walter) Nierzwicki; sisters and brothers-in-law: Paul (Denise) Nierzwicki, Jo Ann (Michael) Berkowitz, Lori (Jerry) Domzil, and John (Christine) Nierzwicki; his special friends Adam and Grace; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Phyllis Wachowiak.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
Visitation will precede the funeral service at the funeral home from 3:30 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Door County Land Trust, https://www.doorcountylandtrust.org.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.