Jerome Norman Meyer, 63
Jerome Norman Meyer of Mequon unexpectedly passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. Jerry was born on March 27, 1958, in Plymouth. He graduated from Preble High School in Green Bay and went on to graduate from Marquette University. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn Arganbright Meyer; his children Andrew, Victoria and Patrick; his grandson Charles; his brothers Greg (Kim) Meyer and Jeff (Toni) Meyer; and many beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rita (Ratajczak).
For Jerry there was no greater joy in life than spending time with his family. He was extraordinarily proud of his children and grandchild. He was the friendliest, kindest and most genuine and selfless person you could ever meet. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. Jerry loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, gardening and just the small joys of life, like a hot mug of coffee. Words alone cannot convey the great man that Jerry was. He could fix anything. He had a positive impact throughout the community and was a leader in Boy Scouts for many years. He was the second-generation owner of the family business, Meyer’s Pressure Cleaners. He will be indescribably missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 5 from 12-2 p.m. at Lumen Christi Parish, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Funeral Mass to follow at 2 p.m.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.