Joan C. Ritonia, 89
Joan C. Ritonia, of Hales Corners, formerly of Jackson, was born to eternal life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the age of 89 years.
Joan was born on July 23, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Carl Rauwald and the late Estelle (nee Campbell) Rauwald. She later graduated from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, in 1953, and went on to have a storied career working as a registered nurse. Joan worked for many years at St. Alphonsus Hospital, in Port Washington, and then went to St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital working as nurse. Joan also spent time working at St. Joseph Hospital, in Milwaukee, and worked as a public health nurse in Milwaukee County. She was one of the original co-founding nurses of the St. Alphonsus Oncology Clinic. She cared for many patients throughout her career, and always put the best interest of her patients first. Joan had a great deal of respect for the doctors she worked with as well as the caring nursing staffs which became part of her extended family.
Joan was also a woman of great faith. She was a longtime active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grafton. She never missed a Mass, and even when she relocated from Jackson to Hales Corners, she would still make the long drive just to be with her church community.
Joan was also a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children: Kathy (Ron) Schattschneider, Mike (Ann) Ritonia, and Peter (Lynn) Ritonia; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emily, John, Matt, Joey, Amanda, and Alex; and great-grandchildren: Eva, Adaline, and Leo. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Ritonia, her parents, and brothers, Jerry and Tom Rauwald.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the church, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A private committal service will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Grafton, where Joan will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Ritonia family.