Joan Marie Schatzman, 87
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Joan Marie Schatzman passed away peacefully at the age of 87.
Joan was born on April 1, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI to Ray and Evelyn Machmueller. Joan graduated Pius XI High School, Milwaukee, WI in 1954, and entered the convent as a Franciscan nun in December 1954. As Sister Raynelda Machmueller, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Alverno College in 1960. After much prayer and contemplation, Joan left the convent in 1966 and shortly thereafter was introduced to Clarence Schatzman through a mutual friend. Joan and Clarence knew God had brought them together and were married on March 18, 1967. They built their life in West Bend, Waukesha, Greendale, and Grafton and were blessed with two children: Bob and Mike.
Joan touched many lives through her work as an English and business education teacher at West Allis Central High School, Moraine Park Technical College, and Milwaukee Area Technical College, winning several awards for her teaching.
Joan had a cheerful, caring personality and took great pride in creating a welcoming home, making sure her family felt loved and all who visited felt comfortable. Joan enjoyed crafting, was an enthusiastic quilter, and loved her dogs. She and Clarence also took great joy in camping, both traveling as a family when the boys were young and as a couple in their later years. Because of Joan’s easygoing and talkative personality, they made friends wherever they went.
Joan is survived by her husband, Clarence, her sons Bob (Jenny) and Mike (Leigha), grandchildren Tommy, Matthew, Maya, Jack, Kate and Claire, and sister Janet Kutch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. The Rev. Nick Baumgardner will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Grafton. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Marie and the caring staff at Village Pointe Commons for their compassionate care.