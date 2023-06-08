Joan R. Peifer, 71
Joan Rebecca Peifer, 71, passed away on April 2 in Mequon due to complications from ALS. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Happiness Peifer (nee Pulos), and aunt Nancy (Leonard) Ashmore. Her memory is cherished by her loving husband, Bill Romberg; son, Alan Brostowicz; daughter, Iris Brostowicz Dresser; stepson, Adam (Yvette) Brostowicz; stepdaughter, Brandy Brostowicz Valcq; grandchildren: Adam Brostowicz, Jr.; Jessica (Kellen) Benjamin, and Lily Dresser; great grandchildren: Wesley and Royce Benjamin; and cousins, Athena (James) Baschal, and Michael (Brenda) Ashmore.
Joan graduated from Washington High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was a leader in Montessori education at many levels for thirty-five years in the Milwaukee Public Schools. While Montessori programs are often considered appropriate for younger children, Joan realized that adolescent students would benefit greatly by continuing with their Montessori education. In 1994 she took a leadership role in establishing and writing a curriculum for a middle school program at MacDowell Montessori School. Subsequently Joan became a Montessori math teacher-leader for K-3 through 8th grade students and teachers. After retiring, she mentored Montessori teachers for years.
Joan considered teaching a joy and a calling, and is fondly remembered by her students and fellow teachers for her patience and positive, supportive, and loving attitude.
Joan enjoyed travel and expressing herself through art. Before her sickness she was able to share many trips to Europe with her beloved husband Bill. Joan wanted to be remembered for her love of nature and the natural world, her love of young children, her dry sense of humor, and her ability to believe the best about people. Before she passed, she said, “I always listened to an inner voice as I tripped over my own feet, and found my outer voice later in life.”
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held Sunday, June 11th, at Hubbard Park Lodge, Shorewood, from 5 to 8 pm. Family and friends are invited to share their fond memories of Joan’s life well lived.